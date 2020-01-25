Saturday, January 25, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



Bruno is a beautiful 4 yr old German Shepherd. He is social and loves to fetch and loves his toys He loves puppies and most other dogs. He’s very intelligent and loves to learn. Great dog! 850-670-8417.

VOLUNTEERS are desperately needed to socialize Lopez and all of the
other dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring
one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Route 65 in Eastpoint. You may log onto the
website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.



at

