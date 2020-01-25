FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

VOLUNTEERS are desperately needed to socialize Lopez and all of the
other dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring
one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Route 65 in Eastpoint. You may log onto the
website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment