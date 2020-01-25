Gulf World Marine Institute is releasing 20 green sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday in Port St. Joe.
The turtles were rescued from the St. Joe Bay on January 22nd and 23rd during a cold snap when the sea turtles became cold-stunned by the frigid temperatures.
Workers with the United State Geological Survey search Saint Joe Bay during the cold weather days, as the Bay tends to be a hotspot for turtle strandings.
These 20 sea turtles were found and brought to Gulf World Marine Institute to warm up and have been medically cleared for release.
The public is invited to attend the sea turtle release.
The release will happen at 11:00 am Eastern time at Cape Palms Park at 6081 Cape San Blas Road in Port St. Joe.
