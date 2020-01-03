Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Saturday.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area was closed on December 27th because of high river levels.
Flood stage is 15 feet and river levels are now back down to just over 13 feet.
State officials have taken water samples from the area and say it is once again safe for Oyster harvesting.
Areas 1612 and 1622 remain closed at this time.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
