If you like to fly but don't own your own plane, you should check out the Carrabelle Flying Club at the Carrabelle-Thompson Airport.
The Carrabelle Flying Club is a non-profit group created to promote aviation in the City of Carrabelle and surrounding areas.
The club provides well maintained and affordable aircraft and promotes aviation safety by requiring members to actively participate in safety programs.
They currently have a Cessna 150 F and a Cessna 172 I for club members to rent.
The Carrabelle Flying Club does not provide charter, leasing, renting, or any other commercial services.
You can find out more by checking out their website or facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/carrabelleflyingclub/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment