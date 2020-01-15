Authorities investigating the death of a kayaker at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park last week.
On Friday, January 10, the Gulf County Sheriff's office was called to the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in reference to body that was found washed up on the shore.
A kayak was found in close proximity with an ankle leash attached to the body’s leg.
The body was identified as 48 year old Doyle Edward Strange of Arkansas.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation as a possible boating accident.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment