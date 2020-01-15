Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Happy New Year from ours to yours! The E-newsletter from the Franklin County Humane Society

Franklin County Humane Society
HAPPY NEW YEAR
It's the New Year and the staff of the Franklin County Humane Society want to wish you the best in 2020 and to thank you for your monetary and volunteer support in 2019. We also wanted to share our year end numbers to illustrate how important every cent we take in can be.
In 2019, we served a record number of 906 animals compared to 697 in 2018!!! Yet, even with this large increase in numbers, we accomplished a 93.7% live release rate which is even higher than the 92% live release rate from the year before. Our hope, of course, is that the intake numbers go down in 2020, but we're already seeing a large number of animals coming in during the first days of January.
Without your support (and hopefully the county's) none of this would be possible. Thank you so very much.
2020 BARKUS PARADE
It's that time of year again!  The Apalachicola Barkus Parade is right around the corner and plans are in full swing for the biggest and best parade yet!
This years theme is "SURF DOGS" and you are invited to dress yourselves and your pooches in surfing attire and strut your stuff. 
This event benefits the Franklin County Humane Society as well as the Florida Wild Mammal Association.  It is always a great time with food, drink and music along with the pup parade.   
Mark your calendars for February 22 and we look forward to seeing you there!
DONATION JARS
It's no secret that Franklin County has a pet overpopulation problem. That's why we encourage all pet owners to spay or neuter their animals. It's also why we have revived our donation jar program across the county. All funds collected in these jars are earmarked for our spay and neuter voucher program which provides low cost s/n for low income families in our county.
So, please if you see one of our jars at your local store, restaurant, or bar, give generously. We'd also like to thank our partners who are generously displaying our jars in their establishments. These include: Saint George Island: Paddy's Raw Bar, BJ's Pizzeria, Sparks and Sons grocery, and Harry A's. Eastpoint: Taylor's Hardware, Eastpoint Beer Company, Fisherman's Choice. Apalachicola: Up the Stairs, The Tin Shed, Oysterbones, Ace Hardware, Betsy's Sunflower, Oyster City Brewery, Apalachicola Coffee and Chocolate Co. Carrabelle: Carrabelle Junction, Carrabelle Beach RV Resort. NOTE: if you own a business and would like to display a jar of your own, just call us 850-670-8417.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Most of you know that FCHS is the only rescue in the entire county.  The only place  homeless and unwanted pets have to go for a second chance.  Because of this, it is imperative that we maintain space available for the ongoing numbers of animals in need of our services.
We adopt hundreds of dogs and cats directly from our facility but rely heavily on our partner shelters in the Tampa Bay area and Jacksonville area.  They include SPCA Tampa Bay, Pinellas Humane Society and TARAA in Jacksonville.  Without these wonderful partners, it would take us months to rehome them which would make it impossible for us to intake the many needing our care.
We have transport angels who make this possible by hitting the road on a weekly basis to drive our precious cargo to the destination that will care for and quickly find them homes.  We would like to thank Barb and Philllip Gillaspy, Arden Coley and Lauren Levi for their time and effort.
Above is a picture of Barb and Phillip with two vans full of dogs and cats on their way to the Tampa Bay area.  
FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Post Office Box 417 • Eastpoint, Florida 32328 • (850) 670-8417


