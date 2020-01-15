Happy New Year from ours to yours! The E-newsletter from the Franklin County Humane Society

DONATION JARS
It's no secret that Franklin County has a pet overpopulation problem. That's why we encourage all pet owners to spay or neuter their animals. It's also why we have revived our donation jar program across the county. All funds collected in these jars are earmarked for our spay and neuter voucher program which provides low cost s/n for low income families in our county.
So, please if you see one of our jars at your local store, restaurant, or bar, give generously. We'd also like to thank our partners who are generously displaying our jars in their establishments. These include: Saint George Island: Paddy's Raw Bar, BJ's Pizzeria, Sparks and Sons grocery, and Harry A's. Eastpoint: Taylor's Hardware, Eastpoint Beer Company, Fisherman's Choice. Apalachicola: Up the Stairs, The Tin Shed, Oysterbones, Ace Hardware, Betsy's Sunflower, Oyster City Brewery, Apalachicola Coffee and Chocolate Co. Carrabelle: Carrabelle Junction, Carrabelle Beach RV Resort. NOTE: if you own a business and would like to display a jar of your own, just call us 850-670-8417.
