If you have a graduating senior in your family who plans to go to college to study visual arts, there is a local scholarship that can help pay for their art supplies.
The Susan McClendon Memorial Art Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors in Franklin County by the St. George Island Book Club.
Susan McClendon was a local visual artist who worked primarily in watercolor, acrylics, and pastels.
The McClendon Scholarship supports students who desire to continue visual art studies in college.
Applicants will be coming graduates of Franklin County School or online home schooling.
Award recipients must enroll in a college visual art course, which may include painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, graphic design, and computer-generated art.
Majoring in art or design is not required.
The scholarship award is $250, to be used for art supplies and books for the college visual art course.
Applications are available from Melanie Copeland, the Guidance Counselor at the Franklin County School.
The applications are due by March the 26th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment