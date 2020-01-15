County commissioners this month signed an agreement that will provide over 225 thousand dollars to Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola.
The money is coming through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program which was created to address issues like revenue loss and operating deficits, which are not covered by available federal funding
Weems Memorial Hospital will get over 226 thousand dollars from the program for revenue loss due to the damage that caused the Hospital to be closed after Hurricane Michael.
Other local groups are also receiving money through the same grant.
Gulf County will receive 2 million dollars for operating deficits and revenue loss due to the Hurricane while the Gulf County School district will receive 1 million dollars to replace its lost revenue because of the storm.
The City of Port St. Joe will also receive 1 million dollars
Liberty County was awarded nearly 853 thousand dollars to replace revenue loss as a result of the devastation of the timber industry and Liberty County Schools were awarded $883 thousand to replace revenue loss as a result of paying employee’s salaries during school closures and the loss of proceeds from canceled athletic events.
