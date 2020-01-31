Friday, January 31, 2020
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle has two new exhibits starting February the 1st.
The exhibits commemorate the anniversary of the Iwo Jima Battle and African-American Servicemen.
The exhibits open Saturday, February 1st and will be on display at the museum until February 29th.
75 years ago on February 19, 1945, the 4th Marine Division stormed the island of Iwo Jima.
Deployed with them was the 476th Amphibious Truck Company, an African American unit that trained at Camp Gordon Johnston.
Throughout the month of February, the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will have the special
exhibits commemorating the anniversary of the Iwo Jima Battle and honoring African American
servicemen in WWII including the 476th Truck Company, other amphibious truck units, as well as
the Tuskegee airmen, who trained at nearby Dale Mabry Field in Tallahassee.
Exhibits will include photos, video, and artifacts including some from the Marine Corps.
The museum will also screen several films , including “Red Tails”, “Letters from Iwo Jima”, and “Flags of Our Fathers” and will have a vintage WWII vehicle on display at special times in February.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West.
There is no charge for admission but donations are accepted.
