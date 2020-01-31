FWC's Fishing in the Know - Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Mark Atkinson with a red drum catch.
Commission meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 19-20 meeting in Tallahassee. (Unless noted, all items are on Feb. 19)
Decision making (regulation changes anticipated to be made on these topics):
- Gulf red snapper: The Commission will consider a rule change that will extend FWC rules for harvest of red snapper by private recreational anglers into Gulf federal waters and finalize the 2020 recreational Gulf red snapper season, which is proposed to be June 11- July 25 (45 days).
- Biscayne National Park: The Commission will consider implementing fishing regulation changes in Biscayne National Park (BNP). Learn more and comment at com/SaltwaterComments.
- Snook, Red Drum and Seatrout – SW Florida Update: The Commission will listen to an update on the status of these fisheries in SW Florida. These fisheries have been catch-and-release due to impacts from a prolonged red tide that lasted from November 2017 through February 2019. The Commission will consider modifying or continuing these catch-and-release measures.
- Bay Scallops – Gulf County: The Commission will consider setting the Gulf County (St. Joseph Bay) long-term bay scallop season to Aug. 16 through Sept. 24 annually, beginning in 2021. This item is on the consent agenda. Reminder: The 2020 season has already been established (Aug. 16-24).
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- State Reef Fish Survey: The Commission will consider a proposed draft rule that would replace the Gulf Reef Fish Survey (GRFS), which expires June 30, 2020, with a State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS). The new survey would expand the current Gulf Reef Fish Survey statewide. It would also add mutton snapper, yellowtail snapper and hogfish to the list of reef fish species included in the survey.
Discussions (no regulation changes anticipated on these items):
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: The Commission will provide direction on proposed formal FWC comments on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (FKNMS) Restoration Blueprint.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss the outcomes of the recent Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting.
- Federal Congressional update: FWC staff will present an update on legislative activity by Congress related to fisheries and wildlife issues affecting Florida. (Feb. 20)
Links for more information:
Spotted seatrout
Regulation changes effective Feb. 1
Information: Several rule changes for spotted seatrout go into effect Feb. 1, including the re-established February closed season in the new Western Panhandle management zone. The new rule changes do not replace the current catch-and-release only measures for spotted seatrout in SW Florida. Visit the links below to learn more.
Links for more information:
Bluefish
Submit your comments
Information: The Atlantic bluefish fishery is managed cooperatively by the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council (MAFMC) in federal waters and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) in state waters. A 2019 stock assessment found that bluefish are overfished but overfishing is not occurring. Because of the assessment result, the MAFMC adopted more restrictive recreational bag limits, and ASMFC is requesting states implement similar regulations to improve the status of the fishery. In response to the ASMFC request, FWC will potentially modify current Atlantic bluefish regulations in the upcoming months. To comment on this fishery, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
.
Links for more information:
Snook – Atlantic
Atlantic season opens Feb. 1
Information: The open season for the recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north) including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River is slated to open Feb. 1.
Link for more information:
FLCoralCrew Are YOU in the CREW?
Information: 20,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com
!
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder and trap fisheries.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information
: CatchaFloridaMemory.com
has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and track your recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
