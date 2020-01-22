Florida Forest Service Celebrates Florida Arbor Day with Tree Giveaway in Apalachicola

Apalachicola, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service will be celebrating Florida Arbor Day with a tree giveaway Saturday January 25, 2020, at the Mill Pond Pavilion located at 479 Market St.in Apalachicola, Florida. The event will begin at 9am. Forty Longleaf pines and Forty Live Oaks in gallon containers will be distributed, one per person, until they are gone. Information on tree planting, tree health, and planting site location will be available.
Florida Arbor Day is a time to recognize and celebrate the benefits that trees provide to our state’s economy, ecosystems and communities. Pioneered by J. Sterling Morton in Nebraska, the idea of Arbor Day began in 1872. The movement spread rapidly over the next decade and schools nationwide began observing Arbor Day. While Arbor Day is celebrated nationally in April, many states recognize a state Arbor Day to coincide with the local tree planting season. Florida Arbor Day is observed on the third Friday of January. For further questions regarding the event contact Wakulla County Senior Forester Ryan Hensel at (850) 421-3101. Email:Ryan.Hensel@fdacs.gov
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.
