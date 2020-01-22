The Franklin County Commission has agreed to delay the opening of bids for the new Road Department Administrative Building.
The County began seeking bids early this month for a new 2280 square foot building that will provide office space for the road department.
It will also provide space for mosquito control which currently operates out of an old 12 by 12 building at the road camp.
Bids were due to be opened in early February, but that has now been pushed back to early March.
County Coordinator Michael Moron said questions have come up in regard to the bid specifications so the delay is needed to give county staff enough time to review the questions and provide clarification on the bid specifications.
The construction plans are available at the Franklin County clerk of the courts office at the Franklin County Courthouse.
Bids are now due to the county by March the 2nd at 4 PM.
