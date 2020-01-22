Click now for the latest hunting information!

January
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Tips for treading lightly at our WMAs
Final 2020-2021 rule changes presented at February Commission meeting
Florida Python Challenge™ 2020 Python Bowl awards celebration
Volunteer for hunting and conservation!
Nest boxes for early birds
Take someone small game hunting
Find opportunities to quail hunt
Hunting season dates summary
Note: the following season dates do not apply to wildlife management areas. Find more information about 2019-2020 hunting season dates and bag limits and learn how to log and report harvested deer.
Zone B
Zone D
Other hunting season dates
Gray squirrel season runs statewide through March 1.
Quail season runs statewide through March 1.
Migratory birds season dates summary
Note: the following season dates do not apply to wildlife management areas. Find more information about 2019-2020 Florida migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
Canada goose season runs through Jan. 30
Waterfowl (duck, coot, light geese, merganser) season runs through Jan. 26
Snipe season runs through Feb. 15
Third phase of dove season runs through Jan. 31
Woodcock season runs through Jan. 31
The second Youth Waterfowl Hunt Day is Feb. 8
Public hunting opportunity deadlines
If you're interested in quota permits to hunt public lands, check out these opportunities and log into GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to apply for:
Returned quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Permit availability is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Events
What: Florida Python Challenge™ Python Bowl Awards Celebration
When: Jan. 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Bayfront Park, Miami, Super Bowl Live Huddle Down Stage
Notes: Participants who captured a python as part of the competition are eligible for prizes if they attend this event
For more information: https://flpythonchallenge.org/
What: Tri-State Bobwhite Symposium for landowners and land managers in northwest Florida
When: Thursday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST
Where: Jackson County Extension Service, 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, Marianna.
Notes: Preregistration is required. Preregister by contacting jmcguire@quailforever.org or online at Bit.ly/tristatequail.
What: Becoming an Outdoors-Woman for anyone 18 years of age or older interested in developing a variety of outdoor skills
When: Feb. 7-9
Where: Everglades Youth Conservation Camp
Notes: Preregistration is required. Learn more and prereregister by visiting MyFWC.com/BOW or calling 561-625-5122
What: NWTF Apalachee Longbeards Hunting Heritage Banquet
When: Feb. 7, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Tallahassee Automobile Museum
Notes: Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by emailing TonyYoungCountry@gmail.com
