Shark attacks world-wide were unusually low for the second year running, with 64 unprovoked shark bites in 2019.
According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, the total was roughly in line with 2018’s 62 bites and about 22% lower than the most recent five-year average of 82 incidents a year.
Out of those there were 2 deaths world-wide, one in Reunion and one in the Bahamas .
The International Shark Attack File investigated 140 alleged shark attacks in 2019 and confirmed 64 unprovoked bites
The rest were "Provoked attacks" which happens when a diver grabs a shark, when someone gets bit feeding a shark, or they get bit while taking a shark off a hook or out of a net.
It also considered a provoked when a shark bites a boat which happened 12 times in 2019.
The vast majority of sharks attacks happened in US waters.
There was a total of 41 unprovoked attacks in US waters last year, which is up from 32 the year before.
There were no shark related deaths in US waters.
As usual Florida reported more shark attacks than any other state.
There were 21 shark attacks in Florida Waters last year – up from 16 the year before.
Volusia County had the most incidents with 9, followed by 5 in Duval County.
There were 2 attacks in Brevard County.
Broward, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, and St. Johns counties saw 1 shark attack each last year.
Surfers make up about 53 percent of shark attack cases followed by swimmers and waders which made up 25 percent.
