Franklin County Commissioners will be busy on Tuesday.
The board tomorrow will hold the second public hearing on the St. George Island Overlay district which is a set of rules to guide development in the St. George Island commercial district.
When the County established the Corridor Overlay District in 2018, one of the new rules was to no longer allow residential buildings in the Commercial District.
The commission is now considering doing away with that rule and once again allowing homes in the Commercial District.
The board will hold a public hearing on the issue tomorrow morning at 11 AM.
Other items on the agenda include a presentation by Grayson Shepard about the Buddy Ward Artificial reef project.
There will also be a presentation from Texas A and M university and a discussion with the Community Action Agency.
If you would like to see the full Franklin County Commission agenda, you can find it at www.franklincountyflorida.com.
The Franklin County Commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 AM at the Courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
