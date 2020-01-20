Thousands of people came out Saturday to take part in the 10th annual Oyster Cook-off.
The weather was beautiful so people could sit outside, listen to live music, and enjoy the aromas of the various oyster dishes.
Entries in the cook-off ranged from soups and casseroles to a number of "in the half-shell" dishes.
First place this year went to the Half Shell Dockside Oyster Bar for their "Scipio Creek Ceviche."
Second Place went to the “Over the Limit” team of Levi Stanley and Catherine Korfanty for their "East Meets West Apalachicola Oysters"
Third place went to the The Batty Sisters, team led by Chris Verlinde and Rebecca Nelson.
Their winning entry was Poblano Peppers stuffed with oysters and cream sauce.
Event organizers are still totaling up how much was raised during the event.
All of the proceeds will go to the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
Here is a list of the other winners at the event:
Judges were:
Danny Collins from Duke Energy
Cutler Edwards from The Gibson Inn
Kevin Begos, Mayor of Apalachicola
People's Choice:
Owl Cafe with $6700.
Batty Sisters with $660.
Cathie K & Levi Stanley $308
5K winners:
#1 Male: Shaun Logan with a time of 18:17
#1 Female: Paula O'Neil with a time of 23:06
#1 Junior: SGI local Reece Juno with a time of 20:50
#1 Master: Jane Sandri, 70 years old, 31:58
