FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Mr. Bean is a super cute 9 mo old Dachshund mix. He is a happy and social guy weighing in at 25 lbs. He walks well on a leash and likes other dogs. Mr Bean will make some lucky someone a wonderful pet.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
