Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith has been elected president of the Florida Deputy Sheriff's Association.
The Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association is a not-for-profit association that was established in 2008 to provide comprehensive benefits and a professional network for Sheriffs’ Office staff.
It serves 13 thousand members across the state.
Sheriff Smith succeeds Sheriff Gordon Smith of Bradford County who held the position for the past 7 years.
AJ Smith was elected sheriff of Franklin County is 2016.
Before that he was chief deputy of the Walton County sheriff's office and was instrumental in the creation of the Florida Deputy Sheriff's Association where he has also served as executive director.
Flagler County sheriff Rick Staly will serve as vice-president of the group.
