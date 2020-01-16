County commissioners are moving forward on a plan to do some much needed repairs to Timber Island Road.
Commissioners this month began negotiations with Dewberry Engineers to design the 800 thousand dollar project.
The money is coming from the Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program .
The project will include repaving the road from Highway 98 to the Carrabelle River.
It will also pay to build guardrails on the Timber Island Bridge.
The work will have to be completed by June, 2021.
