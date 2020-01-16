Franklin County is now looking for a new library director.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission voted to dismiss Corey Bard from the position after only 2 months on the job.
Bard has a masters degree in library science, and worked in New Mexico before coming to Franklin County.
Commissioners decided to dismiss Bard after complaints were made about his treatment of library staff members, library program volunteers, and patrons.
County coordinator Michael Moron said he met with Mister Bard on two occasions to discuss the issues but the conversations did not go well.
Moron said he made an offer to Mr. Bard, allowing him to resign with a severance pay option if he thought this job was no longer a fit for him.
Mr. Bard refused that offer and has threatened to sue the county over the issue.
The commission voted to dismiss Mr. Bard with no discussion.
