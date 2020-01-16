If you would like to help our local humane Society as they continue to try to solve Franklin County's pet overpopulation problem then keep your eyes open for their donation collection jars at local businesses.
The money collected in the jars are earmarked for the spay and neuter voucher program.
The local spay and neuter program is designed to assist Franklin County citizens who can’t otherwise afford to have their pets spayed or neutered in getting their pets fixed.
The cost is $20.00 and the service includes a Rabies Vaccine.
You can come by the Humane Society on Highway 65 to fill out an application and if you qualify, you’ll receive a voucher to have your pets altered.
For more information, call 670-8417.
The donation jars are located at 16 businesses around the county but more are welcome.
if you own a business and would like to display a jar of your own, just call the humane society at 850-670-8417.
