NOAA Fisheries FishNews - January 16, 2020

Thursday, January 16, 2020

JANUARY 16, 2020

Highlights

Little Relief in the Deep for Heat-Stressed Corals

corals
A team of NOAA scientists recently examined more than 1,000 hot water events on coral reefs across the Pacific Ocean. Combining onsite monitoring with satellite records, they found that corals in deeper waters are just as exposed to marine heatwaves as those in shallower waters.

Alaska

Preliminary Survey Findings for the Arctic for 2019

survey
Through long-term, consistent data collection during dedicated research surveys, we monitor trends in marine population abundance and changes in their distribution. This information helps Alaska Native and coastal communities and resource managers better prepare and respond to changes in Alaska marine ecosystems.

West Coast

Reward Posted for Information in Shooting of Elephant Seal

seal pup
NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in the September shooting death of a protected northern elephant seal near San Simeon, California.

NOAA Fisheries Veterans Corps Turned My Life Around

veteran corps
Army veteran Ryan Shorrow was going nowhere fast—until he found his future in the salmon streams of Northern California. He joined the California Conservation Corps in July of 2016 and spent his first year in the traditional Corps program. The work opened his eyes to a whole new world of conservation and natural resource protection, but he felt the need to learn and do more. That’s when he requested a transfer to northern California and found the NOAA Veterans Corps Fisheries Program.

Pacific Islands

New Online Course Provides Guidance on How the On-Water Community Can Help Free Entangled Whales in Hawai'i Waters

humpback
The U.S. Whale Entanglement Response course helps fishermen, tour boat operators, and whale researchers to better assist trained responders in disentangling large whales. Entanglement in ropes, nets, and other marine debris is a major threat to the humpbacks and other large whales of Hawai‘i.

Southeast

North Atlantic Right Whale Calf Injured by Vessel Strike

right whale
A North Atlantic right whale calf was spotted off Georgia on January 8 with injuries that experts say are consistent with the propeller of a vessel.

Greater Atlantic

NOAA Fisheries Announces Expansion to the Great South Channel and Southern New England Scallop Dredge Exemption Areas

rule
NOAA Fisheries filed a final rule to expand the Great South Channel and Southern New England Scallop Dredge Exemption Area as requested by the New England Fishery Management Council.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 15  Proposals due for ASMFC Regional Pilot Projects in Support of Sustainable Aquaculture.
January 16 Proposals due for Pacific Islands Region’s Marine Education and Training Mini Grant Program.
January 21 Nominations due for Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Recreational Electronic Reporting Task Force.
January 21 Deadline for Pre-Proposals for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Fiscal Year 2020 Funding Opportunity.

Upcoming Events

January 13-15 Milford Aquaculture Seminar.
January 17 Maine Aquaculture Research, Development, and Education Forum in Belfast, Maine.
February 12–13 West Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop in Renton, Washington.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 
