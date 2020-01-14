If one of the items on your bucket list is to fly in a historic plane, your chance is coming up this March at the Apalachicola Airport.
Centric Aviation has been selected to host the Experimental Aircraft Association's Ford Tri-Motor at the Apalachicola Airport as it flies around the country in support of the Spirit of Aviation tour.
The Ford Trimotor, nicknamed "The Tin Goose", is an American three-engined transport aircraft that was build between 1925 and 1933.
There were only199 made, so it will be a one of a kind flight.
Rides in the historic 1920's aircraft will kick off on Thursday, March 26th from 2-5pm and March 27th, 28th and 29th from 9am - 5pm.
You can save money if you get your tickets early, so go to http://centricaviation.com/ for more details and click on "Buy Tickets" where you can pre purchase tickets at a discounted rate.
Centric Aviation will also be hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 27th in conjunction with this event.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment