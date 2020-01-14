The Apalachee Regional Planning Council will hold a public workshop in Eastpoint today to discuss implementing a living shoreline project along portions of the coastline between Carrabelle Beach and Eastpoint.
That stretch of coastline suffers severe erosion during strong storms and hurricanes.
Living shorelines use rock and shell breakwaters along with natural vegetation to protect the shoreline from erosion – its considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls.
The project is being headed up by the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
Currently the Apalachee Regional Planning is holding public outreach to gather input from the community regarding locations along Highway 98 that might benefit most from the implementation of a natural shoreline.
Today's meeting will be held at 6 o'clock at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
If you can't make it today there will be another workshop on February 4th.
