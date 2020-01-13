The CERT and citizens corps programs in Franklin and Gulf Counties will receive 5000 dollars each from Volunteer Florida.
CERT and Citizen Corps are training programs that prepare Floridians to help their families and neighbors in the event of a disaster like a hurricane or Tornado or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
Volunteer Florida administers funding for these programs in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In total, 22 communities state wide will receive a total of 120 thousand dollars in grant funding.
