The 9th annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held on February 8th and the St. George Island lighthouse Association is seeking sponsors for the event.
The Tour is the principal fundraiser for the St. George Lighthouse Association; the 2018 Tour brought in over $16,000.
Proceeds from previous Tours helped fund the creation of the Fresnel lens replica and has helped to preserve and maintain the historic Lighthouse, the Keepers House and St. George Lighthouse Park.
If you would like to be a sponsor and help with the expenses of the Tour, they are offering “Supporter” sponsorships to individuals.
For a contribution of $50.00, your name along with your city and state of residence will be listed in the Tour program and on the Sponsor page of the Tour website as a Supporter of the St. George Island Tour of Homes.
A Business Sponsorship costs $125.00 and that includes an expanded listing with contact information and a link to your business website.
You can get more information on-line at www.sgitourofhomes.com.
