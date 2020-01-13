Franklin County commissioners are moving forward on a project to add sidewalks along Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
The project will add sidewalks from Avenue A to Crooked Creek Road.
The project will run for about 11,500 feet.
Work on the sidewalks is expected to be complete by June 30th, 2020.
The county last week opened bids from companies interested in doing the work.
There were only two bidders, CDM Contracting out of Lake Butler who bid just over 785 thousand dollars .
The second bidder was North Florida Construction Inc. who bid just over 826 thousand dollars.
The bids have been given to the county engineer who will now make a recommendation at the county commission's next meeting on January the 21st.
