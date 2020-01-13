Liberty County will share in nearly 5.4 million dollars in funding for infrastructure grants that are being provided to 15 rural communities that were affected by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The grants are administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and are designed to encourage job creation and business investment, and to strengthen and diversify rural economies.
Libert County has been awarded $290,000 to conduct studies that will assist in determining the necessary infrastructure and best location for an industrial park development to attract businesses to the community.
Project activities include a preliminary engineering report, wetlands and archaeological review and site layout of the industrial park.
The City of Bristol was also awarded $275,000 to conduct a study that includes an environmental assessment and master site plan, property and building assessments and beautification plans for a downtown commercial revitalization corridor.
