The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is looking for help from fishermen to get a better understanding of cobia in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Council is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of cobia is underway, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about the fishery in recent years.
The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the cobia stock.
You can provide information through the Council's "Something's Fishy with cobia" webpage before February the 7th to report anything you've noticed about cobia in the Gulf of Mexico.
