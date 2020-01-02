If you are a bird-watcher you might like to know that you re in a great part of the world for seeing winter sparrows.
Millions of birds migrate to Florida in the fall.
Some of them stay for a while before continuing south to the Caribbean Islands and South America but many will remain in Florida for the winter.
If you want to see sparrows this time of year, the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area is one of the top sites to see them.
The Old Agricultural Fields in Wewahitchka in Gulf County are a particularly good place to visit as they provide habitat for as many as 10 different species of sparrow including White-throated, White-crowned and Savannah varieties.
Lucky birders may find more rare species including Le Conte’s or Henslow’s Sparrows.
You can go on-line to find out much more about birdwatching in florida at www.floridabirdingtrail.com.
