January 2020 Wrack Line Newsletter

Now - January 5: Audubon's 120th Christmas Bird Count
January 16-20: Everglades Birding Festival
January 16-20: North Shore Birding Festival
January 17-19: Rookery Bay Festival of Birds
January 22-27: Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival
January 25: Birds of the Beach at Rookery Bay ELC
Save-the-Date: Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 7-13, 2020
Florida’s Annual Winter Shorebird Survey starts on Friday, February 7th and continues through Thursday, February 13th. This week-long survey serves as the official statewide snapshot of coastal wintering shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. Please check the FSA website and Facebook group in mid-January for more details and to participate. We hope you enjoy this fun and challenging winter survey and Thank You for your continued efforts!
The America oystercatcher is a large shorebird that specializes in eating bivalve mollusks. In Florida, American oystercatchers are listed as state Threatened and are a focal species for monitoring. Below is a Florida-specific fact sheet for the American oystercatcher. You can find more details about the American oystercatcher and other shorebirds and seabirds in the 2019 Annual Report!
We Wish You A Happy New Year!
Thank you for helping the Florida Shorebird Alliance succeed in 2019. We look forward to a new year of making conservation gains for Florida's beloved shorebirds and seabirds!
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a statewide network of local partnerships committed to advancing shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners collaborate to identify and address important needs regarding research, management, education, outreach, and public policy.
