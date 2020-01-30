More nursing opportunities will soon be available in our area through a grant from Triumph Gulf Coast.
The group recently awarded over 2.2 million dollars to the Gulf Franklin Campus of Gulf Coast State College in Port St Joe to increase the number of students who can be served in the nursing programs offered at the campus.
The Triumph Board approved expansion of the program which will result in an additional 289 nursing student spots over six years.
The money will basically double the existing program.
The program’s expansion includes the creation of a nursing simulation center using the newest and most effective simulation equipment, technology, and trained faculty.
The creation of the Nursing Simulation Center will enable the nursing students to perform clinical training on-site resulting in increased enrollment, completion, and job placement in the Certified Nursing Assistant, Practical Nursing and LPN to ADN Bridge programs.
