The Gulf of Mexico shrimp harvest was way down in December.
NOAA Fisheries said 5.5 million pounds of shrimp were landed in the Gulf of Mexico last month, the lowest reported for any December since at least the year 2000.
Much of the decrease was due to a steep drop in reported landings in Texas compared to last year
2019 was a bad year for the Gulf of Mexico shrimp harvest overall.
80.8 million pounds of shrimp were landed in all of 2019, down from 98.3 million pounds in 2018.
That's 35 percent below the prior twenty-year historic average of 124.6 million pounds.
The shrimp harvest off the west coast of Florida fell from 3.9 million pounds to 3.5 million pounds in 2019.
