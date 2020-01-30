The Apalachee Regional Planning Council is initiating a pilot experiment to help design the Franklin-98 living shoreline project.
The project is designed to help protect the shoreline between Carrabelle Beach and Eastpoint which is prone to severe erosion during hurricanes and other major weather.
The pilot experiment is the first step in assessing the effectiveness of different reef materials that could be used as part of the living shoreline design.
The materials being tested are granite, limestone, oyster shell, and a commercial product from Sandbar Oyster Company known as Oyster Catcher.
Three locations have been designated as test sites and state and federal permits have been secured for the placement of small quantities of experimental materials.
Eventually, some of the materials may be used for developing nearshore reefs to serve as natural breakwaters, allowing for the establishment of a fringing marsh along the coastline.
The goal is to increase estuarine habitat while helping to address chronic shoreline erosion.
To celebrate the beginning of the experiment and provide information about the project, there will be a ceremony at the new Tate’s Hell State Forest pavilion just east of the Franklin County School on Friday February 3rd, from 11am- noon.
The public is also encouraged to learn more about the project and provide input by attending an upcoming stakeholder workshop at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve on February 4th at 6pm.
