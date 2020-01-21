The 9th annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held on February 8th and the St. George Island lighthouse Association is looking for sponsors for the event.
The Tour is the principal fundraiser for the St. George Lighthouse Association; the 2018 Tour brought in over $16,000.
Proceeds from the event help preserve and maintain the historic Lighthouse, the Keepers House and St. George Lighthouse Park.
For a contribution of $50.00, individuals get their name along with their city and state of residence listed in the Tour program and on the Sponsor page of the Tour website.
A Business Sponsorship costs only $125.00 and that includes an expanded listing in the tour program with contact information and a link to your business website.
If you would like to sponsor, please do it soon.
The deadline to be listed in the tour brochure is this Friday, January the 24th.
You can get more information on-line at sgitourofhomes.com.
