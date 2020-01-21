SGI Home Tour, Chef's Sampler and Lots of Music and Theatre on the Coast this month

|
St. George Island Home Tour February 8Seven distinctive coastal homes will be featured during the seventh annual St. George Island Tour of Homes Saturday February 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event, which benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA), will also feature a tour of the Cape St. George Lighthouse and Keeper’s House and the St. George Plantation Clubhouse. Tour weekend will begin with a kick-off event on Friday, February 7, featuring refreshments, door prizes, and a guest speaker. Details here.
Dixie Theatre, Panhandle Players and Ilse Newell Seasons in Full Swing this Month
Panhandle Players
February 7-9, the Panhandle Players will perform the three-act play "Sweet Tea on the Front Porch” at the Chapman Theater auditorium in Apalachicola. The first act is a drama taking place in January of 1923, surrounding the efforts of two middle-aged women in Apalachicola to help a fugitive from injustice. The second act is a comedy which takes place in the summer of 1934. It continues the story of two now elderly ladies helping rid the world of evil in their own special way. The third and final act is a mystery taking place in 1946 and involves a returning son of the south and his wish to hold on to the family homeplace. All three acts are woven together to provide a bitter truth from our state’s history with a heavy dose of comedy and a touch of mystery as justice prevails. Details here.
Carrabelle History Museum Presents History Talk on Prospect Bluff
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a free program entitled, “The Fort at Prospect Bluff” with historian and author, Dale Cox on February 15 from 10am until 2 pm at the CQuarters Marina in Carrabelle. The Fort at Prospect Bluff, built by British troops during the final months of the War of 1812, was also the training station for a battalion of Colonial Marines (Black/Negro Marines). Escaped slaves from Spanish Florida and the United States filled the ranks of this unit. Details here.
Carrabelle History Museum
Visit Area through Museum Video SeriesWant a closer look inside the Forgotten Coast’s treasured museums and historical sites? Check out our Museum Video Series. This month, we feature the Carrabelle History Museum. These enlightening videos will take you on a brief tour of each Franklin County museums. Discover the rich historical significance of each site and get a glimpse of the unique artifacts, memorabilia and exhibits showcased inside these fascinating museums.
Win a Coastal Culture Getaway
Immerse yourself in the unique art, theatre and music of the coast and enter to win the Franklin County TDC 2020 Coastal Culture Getaway now through February 14, 2020. Winners of this getaway will enjoy a two night stay, a tour of Franklin County’s museums, lighthouses and a hands-on workshop with one of the area’s gifted artists, two evening meals at area Franklin County restaurants and tickets to attend either a local art, music or theatre event in the area. Click here to enter for a chance to win!
HCOLA History Festival Feb. 14-16H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 14-16, 2020. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M.
Mardi Gras Barkus Parade Feb. 22
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers invite you to join in the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola from 11-1 pm. Come out and enjoy the furry family-friendly street parade and festival. The band for the 2020 Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade will be Hot Mess, a local American/Zydeco group.
