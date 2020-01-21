Tuesday, January 21, 2020

SGI Home Tour, Chef's Sampler and Lots of Music and Theatre on the Coast this month

St. George Island Home Tour February 8Seven distinctive coastal homes will be featured during the seventh annual St. George Island Tour of Homes Saturday February 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event, which benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA), will also feature a tour of the Cape St. George Lighthouse and Keeper’s House and the St. George Plantation Clubhouse.  Tour weekend will begin with a kick-off event on Friday, February 7, featuring refreshments, door prizes, and a guest speaker. Details here.
Dixie Theatre, Panhandle Players and Ilse Newell Seasons in Full Swing this Month 
Dixie Theatre
On Saturday, February 1, the Dixie Theatre will host John Reno's Jim Croce Tribute. John Reno blends acoustic guitar and vocals to capture the essence of a man whose musical gifts transcend time. This show features the greatest hits of Jim Croce's career.  On Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8, the Dixie hosts The Purvis Brothers & the Encore Band, a Tribute to the Music of Willie Nelson. On Thursday, March 26, regional favorites, The Curry’s will perform at the Dixie Theatre.
Ilse Newell
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Inconcert series continues in February with an impressive lineup of jazz and classical concerts in Apalachicola at Trinity Episcopal Church and in Carrabelle at Rio Carrabelle. Concerts at Apalachicola's Trinity Church in February will include Pianist Aleksandra “Sasha” Kasman performing music by composers Medtner, Franck, and Rachmaninoff on February 9. On February 23, Mark Daniels and Rob Goodling will perform Opera, Italian street songs and Broadway show music. In Carrabelle, the  FAMU Faculty Valentine Jam will perform a Valentine's Day concert on February 14 of jazz and romantic ballads. On February 22, Trupeter Longineu will perform Blues, Jazz, Funk and World Music. On February 27, the Leon Anderson Trio with Bill Peterson and Brian Hall will perform.
Panhandle Players
February 7-9, the Panhandle Players will perform the three-act play "Sweet Tea on the Front Porch” at the Chapman Theater auditorium in Apalachicola. The first act is a drama taking place in January of 1923, surrounding the efforts of two middle-aged women in Apalachicola to help a fugitive from injustice. The second act is a comedy which takes place in the summer of 1934. It continues the story of two now elderly ladies helping rid the world of evil in their own special way. The third and final act is a mystery taking place in 1946 and involves a returning son of the south and his wish to hold on to the family homeplace. All three acts are woven together to provide a bitter truth from our state’s history with a heavy dose of comedy and a touch of mystery as justice prevails. Details here.
Local Music Venues
Local music venues also feature regular music including the High Five Dive Bar which features weekly open mic sessions and live music throughout the week.  Cat Pointe Music in Eastpoint features regularly scheduled concerts and music events. Upcoming events there include performances by Douce Ambiance trio on February 2,  Ken Sizemore on February 9, the Von Wamps & Friends on Feb. 16Joe Capo on February 23March events details here.
The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library Literary Salon program will present a concert by acclaimed classical guitarist Peter Fletcher on Saturday, February 15. The concert, hosted by the Patrons of the Apalachicola Library will be held at the Library on Highway 98 in Apalachicola.

Apalachicola Chamber's

Chef Sampler February 9
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, February 19, 2020, from 6-9 pm.  Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.  Sample an array from our area restaurants. For more information, click here. 


Carrabelle History Museum Presents History Talk on Prospect Bluff
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a free program entitled, “The Fort at Prospect Bluff” with historian and author, Dale Cox on February 15 from 10am until 2 pm at the CQuarters Marina in Carrabelle.  The Fort at Prospect Bluff, built by British troops during the final months of the War of 1812, was also the training station for a battalion of Colonial Marines (Black/Negro Marines). Escaped slaves from Spanish Florida and the United States filled the ranks of this unit. Details here.
Carrabelle History Museum
Visit Area through Museum Video SeriesWant a closer look inside the Forgotten Coast’s treasured museums and historical sites? Check out our Museum Video Series. This month, we feature the Carrabelle History Museum. These enlightening videos will take you on a brief tour of each Franklin County museums. Discover the rich historical significance of each site and get a glimpse of the unique artifacts, memorabilia and exhibits showcased inside these fascinating museums. 
EVENTS 
Feb. 1 – Dixie Theatre Presents Jim Croce Tribute
Feb. 7 – Dixie Theatre Presents The Purvis Brothers & The encore Band, a tribute to the music of Willie Nelson
Feb. 8 – St. George Island Home Tour
Feb. 8 - Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
Feb. 9 – Ilse Newell Concert - Aleksandra “Sasha” Kasman
Feb. 9 - Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
Feb. 9 – Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Feb. 12 - Oyster Ecology 101
Feb. 14-16 - HCOLA History Festival
Feb. 14 – INConcert Series - FAMU Faculty Valentine Jam
Feb. 19 - Reserve Wednesday: Oyster Farming
Feb. 20 - Living Shorelines class
Feb. 22 - Riverkeepers Paddle Trip
Feb. 22 – INConcert Series - Bluja Funk
Feb. 22 - Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade
Feb. 22 - Mardi Gras Ball to benefit Habitat for Humanity
Feb. 23 – INConcert Series - Mark Daniels and Rob Goodling
Feb. 27 – INConcert Series - Leon Anderson Trio with Bill Peterson and Brian Hall 
March 5-7 - St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff
March 13-15 - Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days and Parade
March 21 - Carrabelle Culture CrawlMarch 21 - Eastpoint VFD Rib Cookoff
Win a Coastal Culture Getaway
Immerse yourself in the unique art, theatre and music of the coast and enter to win the Franklin County TDC 2020 Coastal Culture Getaway now through February 14, 2020. Winners of this getaway will enjoy a two night stay, a tour of Franklin County’s museums, lighthouses and a hands-on workshop with one of the area’s gifted artists, two evening meals at area Franklin County restaurants and tickets  to attend either a local art, music or theatre event in the area. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs February 8 and 9
Come for the St. George Island home tour weekend and stay for the stars! Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Saturday, February 8 from 5:30-7:30pm. Light refreshments are served.
On Sunday, February 9, the Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb at the lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach overlooking St. George Sound.  The February Crooked River Lighthouse climb will also feature karaoke.
Camp Gordon Johnston Hosts Two New Exhibits
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents special exhibits commemorating the anniversary of the Iwo Jima Battle and African-American Servicemen. These exhibits will open Saturday, February 1 at 11 am and be on display at the museum until February 29, 2020 at 5 pm.  There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
Coastal Farmers Markets Nearly Every Weekend
If you're a fan of local farmers markets, you'll appreciate that during February, you'll be able to find a farmers market almost every Saturday along the coast. The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will host a Carrabelle Farmer’s Market on Saturday, February 1 & 15 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle.
Miss a week? No worries, the Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host their farmers' market on February 8 and 22 from 9am - 1pm at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Each community farmers' market features vendors from the community with locally made goods, veggies, baked goods, art and more. 
HCOLA History Festival Feb. 14-16
H’COLA’s  Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 14-16, 2020. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more.  There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M. 
Mardi Gras Barkus Parade Feb. 22
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers invite you to join in the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola from 11-1 pm. Come out and enjoy the furry family-friendly street parade and festival. The band for the 2020 Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade will be Hot Mess, a local American/Zydeco group.  
