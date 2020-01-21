The City of Carrabelle is beginning the process of removing derelict vessels from the Carrabelle River.
Derelict vessels are not only safety and navigational hazards but can also dump pollutants like gasoline and diesel fuel into the water.
The city will seek money through the state's derelict vessel removal grant program which provides 100% reimbursement for the removal of derelict vessels from public waters of the state.
That includes vessels that are tied to docks without consent of the dock owner.
The City has 6 vessels they would like to have removed.
There is a process the city must complete before the money can be made available.
All vessels in question must be investigated by an FWC officer, and all vessel owners must be provided a “notice of rights” package and given due process.
The city will also need to get three quotes for vessel removal which then must be approved by the City Commission and awarded.
Carrabelle mayor Brenda La Paz is currently working on a plan of action for presentation to the City Commission.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment