The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum has a special exhibit on Japanese-American Internment Camps.
The exhibit will be on display at the museum until January 31st.
The exhibit focuses on the internment camps created in the wake of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor when the US government ordered the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans.
From 1942-1945, ten American Relocation Camps operated in western states, including the best known camp, Manzanar, now a National Historic Site.
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum exhibit focuses on the life in these camps, including video, photographs and even a list of suggested fiction and non-fiction books related to this period in the lives of Japanese Americans during the war.
There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach.
It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 5.
