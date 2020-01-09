The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently moved a juvenile red wolf from St. Vincent Island to the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina to try and create a new breeding pair with a resident female.
The new male was moved by air to North Carolina.
The red wolf once roamed much of the southeastern United States, but was declared extinct in 1980.
Fourteen remaining red wolves were captured in Texas and Louisiana before the extinction declaration and were used to establish a breeding program.
In 1987, a few mated pairs were reintroduced at the Alligator River Wildlife Refuge leading to a population of more than 100 red wolves covering five counties.
In 2015, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission asked the federal government to end the red wolf conservation program and began removing some protections for the endangered canines so that population has now dwindled to the last dozen animals known to remain in the wild.
