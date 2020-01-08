The Department of Agriculture will reopen oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunrise Thursday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area was closed on December the 20th because of high river levels.
The river is back below flood stage and water samples show that 1612 is suitable for oyster harvesting.
