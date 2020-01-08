The Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Cobia

For Immediate Release
January 8, 2020
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of cobia (ling) in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or “strange things” that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of cobia is underway, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything “fishy” about cobia, or cobia fishing, in recent years. The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the Gulf of Mexico cobia stock.
Please visit our “Something’s Fishy with Cobia” tool before February 7,2020, to report anything you’ve noticed about cobia in the Gulf of Mexico.
