A non-profit group called “First Book”, in partnership with award-winning author Alane Adams and the Rise Up Foundation, will bring 20,000 new books to hurricane-affected communities in northwest Florida next month.
The book donation is valued at approximately $160,000.
Working with the Florida Education Association and Florida Panhandle school districts, Adams will also conduct schoolwide assemblies at 10 schools that are receiving books.
Adams is the author of the Legends of Orkney fantasy mythology series for tweens and a series of picture books for early-grade readers.
The book distribution is part of First Book’s commitment to restoring disaster-affected communities across the United States, including previous distributions in Houston and Northern California.
First Book has distributed more than 5 million books to educators, kids and families affected by disasters from Hurricane Katrina to catastrophic wildfires.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment