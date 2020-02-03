Franklin County Sheriff “AJ” Tony Smith has announced that he will seek for a second term in the upcoming 2020 election.
Smith took over the office for a four year term in 2017 after the retirement of former Sheriff Mike Mock.
Sheriff Smith has been busy in his first term, and was recently elected as President of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
He also serves on the Florida Violent Crime and Drug Control Council.
He launched the “We Don’t Meth Around” drug campaign, and is working to create a local drug rehabilitation center called the Bay City Wellness Center.
The sheriff has also made big changes at the county jail including starting a Fresh Start program for the inmates, video visitation, and extensive upgrades to the 38 year old office.
Sheriff Smith has implemented a number of youth programs including a luncheon for the junior and senior classes of the local high school as well as the 8th graders of the Apalachicola Charter School as well as starting the Jingle at the Jail for Christmas, a Pumpkin Patch for kids for Halloween and a Citizens Academy.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment