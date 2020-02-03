February is Hit and Run Awareness month and the Florida Highway patrol is reminding all motorists that it is the law to Stay at the Scene when involved in a crash.
In 2019 alone, there were over 105 thousand hit and run crashes in Florida.
Under Florida law, a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property that results in injury or death.
Leaving the scene of a crash is a felony and a driver, when convicted, will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.
The vast majority of hit and run fatalities occur at night or during low-light hours.
Over 84 percent of all hit and run fatalities from 2015 to 2019 occurred at night or during low-light hours.
Bicyclists and pedestrians are particularly at risk in hit and run crashes.
Although bicyclists and pedestrians are involved in a small percentage of hit and run crashes overall, pedestrians and bicyclists made up 21 percent of all hit and run fatalities in Florida in 2019.
The most important thing a driver can do when he is involved in a crash is to Stay at the Scene and call for help.
The public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347).
