Sunday, February 2, 2020

February 2020 Wrack Line Newsletter

February 2020 Cover

FSA Partnership Meetings:

February 20: Panhandle Working Group. Email Bonnie Samuelsen
February 20: Treasure Coast Partnership. Email Niki Desjardin
February 24: Nature Coast Partnership. Email Megan Wallrichs.
February 27: Timucuan Partnership. Email Blair Hayman.
March 3: Volusia County Partnership. Email Jennifer Winters
March 5: St. Johns/Flagler Partnership. Email Jean Olbert
March 6: Space Coast Partnership. Email Anna Deyle.
March 12: Florida Keys Partnership. Email Suzy Roebling
March 12: Suncoast Partnership. Email Holley Short.
March 17: Lee/Charlotte Partnership. Email Audrey Albrecht
March 19: Southeast Partnership. Email Ricardo Zambrano

Save the Date:

March 11, 1-2pm(EST): FSD webinar for new surveyors
March 12, 1-2pm(EST): FSD webinar for returning surveyors
March 13, 1-2pm(EST): FSD webinar for rooftop monitors

Events:

February 14-17: Great Backyard Bird Count

FSA News

2020 WSS

2020 Florida Winter Shorebird Survey 

February 7-13, 2020

2020 is the 12th anniversary of the Florida Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. The First Friday in February Survey)! We are enthused to invite you to participate in the mid-winter survey that serves as a statewide snapshot of shorebirds and seabirds across the state.
The primary objective of the Winter Shorebird Survey is to better understand the winter distribution of shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. This annual survey will allow us to recognize long-term trends or changes in winter population sizes and distribution. It will also help us identify key wintering sites- information that is much needed to guide future conservation efforts, particularly for our state or federally listed focal species.
If you plan to participate in this year’s survey please review the 2020 Protocol, review the list of routes and sign up for an existing route or add a new route on the Route Survey List. (Adding your name to the 2020 column for your route means you're officially signed up!) After the survey is complete, please submit your data by March 1st into the Google Sheet. If you have questions about a route or the survey, please contact the Regional Coordinator in the protocol.
Based on prior success, we’re continuing to support the following:
  • Survey dates, February 7th – 13th (first Friday in February);
  • You can participate without contacting a coordinator; simply sign up for an existing route or add a new one;
  • The option to survey only focal species;
  • GPS locations for flocks >50 non-focal species are optional (and encouraged), rather than required
  • Report all GPS locations in Decimal Degrees.
We look forward to participating alongside you in this fun winter survey. Thank you for contributing your vital data. Please contact your Regional Coordinator if you have questions.
Happy Counting!
FSD banner

FSD Updates

webinars
It’s that time of year!  The 2020 breeding season is just around the corner and the FSD will re-open in March.  The FSD data team has put together a series of webinars tailored for monitors with all levels of experience.
Details and instructions will be emailed to registered participants prior to the webinars.

Ebb Tidings

AMOY

Join Us!

The 2020 breeding season will be here before we know it.  There are many ways to get involved in conserving Florida's charismatic shorebirds and seabirds. Every breeding season there are opportunities to get involved through: posting important nesting areas; educating the public by stewarding at breeding colonies and nesting sites; and monitoring birds nesting on the ground or at one of the many rooftops that host nesting birds. 
If you would like to get involved in the 2020 breeding season activities, email shorebird@MyFWC.com for more information about your local partnership and opportunities.
You can also learn about local efforts by joining the flock on social media: Florida Shorebird Alliance Facebook Group.
Photo: Mia McPherson
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a statewide network of local partnerships committed to advancing shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida.  FSA partners collaborate to identify and address important needs regarding research, management, education, outreach, and public policy.


