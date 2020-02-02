February 2020 Wrack Line Newsletter

FSA Partnership Meetings:
February 20: Panhandle Working Group. Email Bonnie Samuelsen.
February 20: Treasure Coast Partnership. Email Niki Desjardin.
February 24: Nature Coast Partnership. Email Megan Wallrichs.
February 27: Timucuan Partnership. Email Blair Hayman.
March 3: Volusia County Partnership. Email Jennifer Winters.
March 5: St. Johns/Flagler Partnership. Email Jean Olbert.
March 6: Space Coast Partnership. Email Anna Deyle.
March 12: Florida Keys Partnership. Email Suzy Roebling.
March 12: Suncoast Partnership. Email Holley Short.
March 17: Lee/Charlotte Partnership. Email Audrey Albrecht.
March 19: Southeast Partnership. Email Ricardo Zambrano.
Save the Date:
March 11, 1-2pm(EST): FSD webinar for new surveyors
March 12, 1-2pm(EST): FSD webinar for returning surveyors
March 13, 1-2pm(EST): FSD webinar for rooftop monitors
Events:
February 4: Fort De Soto Shorebirds and Ducks
February 9: Flagler Audubon Society Winter Shorebird Survey
February 13: Shorebird Walk at Matanzas Inlet
February 14-17: Great Backyard Bird Count
February 15: Birds of the Beach at Rookery Bay
February 18: Barrier Island Sanctuary Shorebird Walk
February 22: Wintering Shorebirds at Clam Pass
FSA News
2020 Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 7-13, 2020
2020 is the 12th anniversary of the Florida Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. The First Friday in February Survey)! We are enthused to invite you to participate in the mid-winter survey that serves as a statewide snapshot of shorebirds and seabirds across the state.
The primary objective of the Winter Shorebird Survey is to better understand the winter distribution of shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. This annual survey will allow us to recognize long-term trends or changes in winter population sizes and distribution. It will also help us identify key wintering sites- information that is much needed to guide future conservation efforts, particularly for our state or federally listed focal species.
If you plan to participate in this year’s survey please review the 2020 Protocol, review the list of routes and sign up for an existing route or add a new route on the Route Survey List. (Adding your name to the 2020 column for your route means you're officially signed up!) After the survey is complete, please submit your data by March 1st into the Google Sheet. If you have questions about a route or the survey, please contact the Regional Coordinator in the protocol.
Based on prior success, we’re continuing to support the following:
We look forward to participating alongside you in this fun winter survey. Thank you for contributing your vital data. Please contact your Regional Coordinator if you have questions.
Happy Counting!
FSD Updates
It’s that time of year! The 2020 breeding season is just around the corner and the FSD will re-open in March. The FSD data team has put together a series of webinars tailored for monitors with all levels of experience.
Details and instructions will be emailed to registered participants prior to the webinars.
Ebb Tidings
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a statewide network of local partnerships committed to advancing shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners collaborate to identify and address important needs regarding research, management, education, outreach, and public policy.
