Apalachicola Bay Charter School teacher Tara ward has been chosen as the county teacher of the year.
Mrs. Ward teaches middle school English at the ABC school.
Mrs. Ward was recognized while being surrounded by her principal, Mrs. Chimene Johnson, and her
entire class.
Franklin County School Superintendent Traci Yoder said “Franklin County is blessed with very dedicated teachers and I want to recognize the outstanding efforts of all of our Teacher of the Year candidates.
School Level Teacher of the Year Winners were Mrs. Cheyenne Hartzog, who teaches Elementary students at the Franklin County School.
Mrs. Katie Sparks who teaches at the Apalachicola Bay Charter Elementary school and Mrs. Kati-Morgan Hathcock who teaches at the Franklin County Secondary school.
Mrs. Tara Ward will represent Franklin County at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Roundtable, Gala and announcement of the 2021 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year in July.
