The Franklin County Clerk of court has adopted a new program that makes it much easier to keep up with criminal court cases.
The new system, known as E-Notify, is intended to keep defendants and any other interested parties informed about upcoming court events through text or email.
Initially, a pilot project provided alerts on cases filed in three counties but expanded statewide as of January 31st.
Users can go to enotify.flcourts.org to sign up for alerts.
E-Notify was designed to provide alerts to defendants in criminal cases but is open to anyone who wants to be notified of case events.
Users who sign up for the service choose how they will get alerts – by email, text, or both – and
timing of the reminders, choosing any combination of 14-day, 7-day, or day-ahead notifications.
There is no limit to the number of cases users can sign up to get notifications.
Again you can sign up today at https://enotify.flcourts.org/.
