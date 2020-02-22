Apalachicola National Forest gains new leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 – The National Forests in Florida is pleased to welcome a new district ranger and deputy district ranger to the 570,000-acre Apalachicola National Forest.
New District Ranger Birk Roseman comes from the Vernal-Flaming Gorge Ranger District on the Ashley National Forest in Utah. Roseman, a California native, joined the USDA Forest Service in 2014. He started his career as a rangeland management specialist, working in Nevada, California and Idaho. He transitioned into management as a deputy district ranger on the Ashley National Forest in 2018. Roseman graduated from the University of Idaho in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in rangeland ecology and management. He and his wife Danilyn are excited to relocate to Florida and raise their family.
“Whether it’s public land grazing or timber, I love finding the balance between supporting local and regional economies, protecting the health of America’s public lands and providing a user experience that people from all walks of life can enjoy. There are so many opportunities to continue the Forest Service mission here in Florida. It is sure to be a rewarding challenge,” said Roseman.
New Deputy District Ranger John Dunlap formerly served as a supervisory wildlife biologist for the Apalachicola National Forest. Dunlap’s experience includes recovery efforts for several threatened and endangered species, such as the red-cocked woodpecker and frosted flatwoods salamander. A native of Jackson, Tennessee, Dunlap graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in natural resources management. His experience includes working for USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, in Tennessee and Florida, including serving as the North Florida district supervisor until 2012 when he joined the USDA Forest Service. Dunlap lives with his wife Sabrina and their three children in Calhoun County.
“The ‘forest,’ as most locals call it, is important to so many people. Hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, bird watching, exploring for rare plants are just some of the things that bring people to Apalachicola. From timber harvest to bees and even worm grunting, the forest provides a living for a lot of people. Balancing these needs, managing these unique ecosystems and preserving this unbelievable resource for future generations is a job I am excited and honored to have,” said Dunlap.
No comments:
Post a Comment