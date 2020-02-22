Calling all volunteers! Help keep the Apalachicola National Forest clean and beautiful

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 – Volunteers are needed for two forest cleanups on the Apalachicola National Forest in Leon and Wakulla Counties on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
In Leon County, volunteers should meet at Rivers Road and Forest Road 305 just off the Crawfordville Highway at 8 a.m. All participants must preregister online at the event website www.forestcleanup.org. For more information contact Sharon Gray at (850) 877-6579 or aplantomeet@earthlink.net. This event is sponsored by Leon County, various forest user groups and Forest Edge Neighborhood, which will coordinate lunch for volunteers from noon until 2 p.m.
“I look forward to the day when an event like this won’t be necessary. We’re not there yet!” said community volunteer Sharon Gray. “Three things have happened that give me hope. First, we saw the return of free access to rural waste centers for Leon County residents. Second, in December and January, record-setting numbers of people disposed of tons of hazardous waste during Leon County’s hazardous waste collection events. Third, two individuals were arrested recently for illegally dumping tires on the Apalachicola.”
Leon County Solid Waste Management Division provides dumpsters, assists with appropriate sorting and facilitates proper disposal of the waste collected during both cleanups.
“Without strong support from Leon County, this event would not be possible,” said Gray.
In Wakulla County, volunteers should meet at Hudson Park in Crawfordville at 8 a.m. All participants must preregister online at www.kwcb.org or on Facebook. For more information call (850) 745-7111 or email keepwakullabeautiful@gmail.com. Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is sponsoring the event and providing lunch to all participants following the cleanup.
“This is a time when volunteers, partners and friends come together to help us protect and preserve the forest’s natural beauty,” said Apalachicola National Forest Recreation Manager Tashunda Williams. “We thank them for their invaluable contribution and urge the public to report illegal dumping to local law enforcement.”
