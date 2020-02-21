The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week set the long-term bay scallop season for Gulf County, including St. Joseph Bay.

The FWC voted to have the season run from August the 16th through September the 24th each year.
The dates were chosen to allow the FWC to protect the bay scallop population while still allowing scallop harvest which is very important to Gulf County businesses.
The bay scallop population in St. Joe Bay is recovering from the impacts of a red tide event in 2015 that decimated the scallop population.
FWC staff will continue monitoring the status of bay scallops in St. Joseph Bay and elsewhere.
Bay scallop harvest is allowed from July 1st through September 24th for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County including Carrabelle, Lanark Village, and St. Marks.
